Missing money led Lawrence man to pistol-whip victim, strip-search others during hours-long hostage situation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 31-year-old man could face several criminal charges after allegedly pistol-whipping one man, forcing others to endure strip searches and holding seven people hostage for hours Sunday in Lawrence.

Around midnight Sunday , several people were inside a residence in the 3200 block of Michigan Street in Lawrence, when one man alleged others had stolen money from him. The man pulled a firearm and said no one could leave until he found his missing money.

During the next few hours, the suspect allegedly pistol-whipped a victim, leaving a gash on his head. Other victims in the residence report they were strip-searched.

Lawrence police officers set up a perimeter outside the apartment, and around 3 a.m., arrested the man without incident when he came out of the apartment.

The gun allegedly used in the pistol-whipping was found.

The victim was taken to a hospital with a gash to the side of his head.

