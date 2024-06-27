KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A missing woman last seen in the Northland was found Wednesday night and is safe.

Theresa Bealmear , 72, was reported missing from a Walmart parking lot near Interstate 29 and Northwest Barry Road.

She was in a parked car and when her companion returned, Ms. Bealmeyer was gone.

