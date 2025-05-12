Mission man charged with attempted 2nd-degree murder in domestic situation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Johnson County, Kansas, prosecutors allege a Mission man opened fire at a victim in connection with a domestic violence situation.

Isaiah Joest was charged Sunday with one count of attempted second-degree murder, criminal discharge of a firearm, fleeing from law enforcement and battery of a law enforcement officer.

Police say officers were called early Sunday to the 5100 block of Foxridge Drive on a domestic disturbance.

Johnson County Jail records indicate Joest was arrested just after 6 a.m. Sunday and booked into the jail just after 9 a.m. Sunday.

Police say no one was physically injured in the incident.

