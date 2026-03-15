Mission police shoot alleged burglary suspect Sunday in Target parking lot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Mission shot an alleged burglary suspect early Sunday morning in the parking lot of a Target store.

Mission Police Chief Dan Madden says officers received a call around 4:40 a.m. Sunday on a burglary in progress at the Target store at 6100 Broadmoor.

Madden said officers arrived and established a perimeter around the store. While setting up a perimeter, police spotted a person carrying duffel bags out of the rear of the store.

Madden says the suspect fired multiple gunshots toward an officer. The officer returned fire and struck the suspect.

Paramedics transported the suspect to an area hospital for treatment of injuries not expected to be life-threatening.

No officers were struck by the gunfire.

Madden says the Johnson County Officer Involved Critical Incident Team will investgate the shooting.

Madden said the Target store is “one of multiple crime scenes” as part of the incident.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

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