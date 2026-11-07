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Missouri AG issues cease-and-desist letters to 8 unlicensed marijuana dispensaries

Church cookies tested positive for pot chemical
Ted S. Warren
<p>FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2013, file photo, marijuana clone plants that are used to grow medical marijuana are displayed under a light at a medical marijuana cooperative in Seattle. The American Medical Association agreed Monday, Nov. 16, 2015, to push for regulations requiring warnings be written on medical and recreational pot products and posted wherever they are sold, based on studies suggesting marijuana use may be linked with low birth weight, premature birth and behavior problems in young children. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)</p>
Church cookies tested positive for pot chemical
Posted
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Eight Missouri businesses received cease-and-desist letters from the attorney general over allegations that are illegally selling marijuana products.

Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway announced the action Friday, claiming the eight businesses are not licenses dispensaries, but are "making false claims" to consumers that they are.

The businesses listed as being sent the letters include:

  1. Quality Floral LLC,
  2. Prohibition Cannabis
  3. Motion City LLC
  4. Gas House KC LLC
  5. Dr. Smoke
  6. TCB Collections, doing business as TCB Cannabis Collections Company
  7. edmcapital LLC, doing business as Sacred Leaf KC Dispensary
  8. Shroomland LLC, doing business as Shroomland Dispensaries

“Missourians deserve honesty and legality from the businesses operating in their communities. It is illegal for businesses to mislead consumers into believing they are licensed dispensaries authorized to sell marijuana products under Missouri law," Hanaway stated in a news release. "Our office will continue using every tool available to protect consumers, enforce Missouri law, hold bad actors accountable, and protect Missourians from the harms associated with unregulated intoxicating drugs."

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