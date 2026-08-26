Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper hit on I-35 during traffic stop

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol's Major Crash Investigation Unit is investigating a serious injury crash involving a trooper.

The Highway Patrol says a trooper was hit while conducting a traffic stop about 12 a.m. on the inside (left) shoulder of northbound I-35, north of Missouri 210, in North Kansas City.

According to a release, the trooper had just placed the driver of the traffic stop under arrest for suspected driving while intoxicated and was standing on the passenger side of the patrol car when a passing motorist struck the trooper and the patrol car.

The Highway Patrol says the trooper was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The Highway Patrol says the driver of the striking vehicle was transported for minor injuries.

The Highway Patrol says the arrested occupant was not hurt.

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