Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers involved in shooting Tuesday night in Sweet Springs, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Tuesday night their troopers were involved in a shooting in Sweet Springs, Mo.

Troopers say a subject is dead.

The trooper was struck in a bulletproof vest and hospitalized with minor injuries.

At this time, a suspect is deceased, and a Trooper has been shot in his bullet resistant vest. The Trooper has been transported in stable condition to a local hospital for minor injuries.



Staging area to follow. — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) June 18, 2025

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—

