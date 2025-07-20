Missouri man, 46, drowns Saturday while trying to pull other swimmers to shore

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 46-year-old Deepwater, Missouri, man drowned Saturday as he attempted to help pull other swimmers to shore.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says around 3:40 p.m. Saturday, the man was attempting to pull others to shore in the Niangua River of the Lake of the Ozarks.

As the man attempted to help, he went under the water and never resurfaced. His body was recovered and he was declared deceased at an area hospital.

