Missouri man accused of participating in Capitol riot

ST LOUIS — A man from the St. Louis area has been charged with participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Wednesday that 31-year-old Joshua David Dressel of Festus is the fifth person from the St. Louis region charged in connection with the riot. Dressel appeared in federal court in St. Louis via videoconference Tuesday to hear four misdemeanor charges, including violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Dressel did not enter a plea to any of the charges.

More than 500 people, including 11 from Missouri, have been charged in connection to the riot.

