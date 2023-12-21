Missouri state agency revokes licenses for Carrollton funeral home for failing to provide headstones

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A funeral home based in Carrollton, Missouri, had its operating licenses revoked Thursday for failing to provide head stones to two families among other violations.

The Missouri State Board of Embalmers and Funeral Directors stripped the licenses of the Foster Family Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, LLC.

According to a revocation report by the board, it received a complaint from a family on July 18, 2022.

The family said it purchased a headstone from Foster Family in August of 2019 for $4,494.

Foster Family told the family they would deliver the headstone to the family in February or March of 2020, but failed to do so.

On May 12, 2023, the board received a second complaint from another family.

The family said Foster Family provided funeral services for a loved one in October of 2020, but never put in a headstone marker.

A third family reported they requested records from the funeral home, but Foster Family was unable to locate them.

The funeral home told them they would receive the records by mail, but never did.

While on probation, the owners of the funeral home missed a hearing and failed to provide documentation to the board.

The revocation will remain in effect until a probation period is over, the funeral home reapplies for the licenses and they're approved by the board.

