Missouri State Highway Patrol issues Amber Alert after 8-month-old girl taken by force in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert after an 8-month-old girl was taken by force from her mother's house Wednesday in Kansas City, Missouri.
According to KCPD, Malani Avery was taken from the home at around 9:14 a.m. on Wednesday in the area of Gladstone Boulevard and Belmont Avenue.
KCPD said Markelv Avery, 21, took Malani and that he was armed with a handgun.
Markelv Avery is described as a Black male who is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a jean jacket.
Malani Avery was wearing pink shorts with a white tank top and had a pink blanket.
Markelv Avery was last seen driving a 2005 white four-door Acura sedan with a sunroof and an unknown license plate. The vehicle is missing its front bumper.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
—
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.