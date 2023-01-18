Missouri State Highway Patrol issues Amber Alert after 8-month-old girl taken by force in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert after an 8-month-old girl was taken by force from her mother's house Wednesday in Kansas City, Missouri.

According to KCPD, Malani Avery was taken from the home at around 9:14 a.m. on Wednesday in the area of Gladstone Boulevard and Belmont Avenue.

KCPD said Markelv Avery, 21, took Malani and that he was armed with a handgun.

Markelv Avery is described as a Black male who is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a jean jacket.

Malani Avery was wearing pink shorts with a white tank top and had a pink blanket.

Markelv Avery was last seen driving a 2005 white four-door Acura sedan with a sunroof and an unknown license plate. The vehicle is missing its front bumper.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .