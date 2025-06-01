Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A reports 4 fatal crashes over weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A traffic crash reports documented four fatal wrecks over the weekend in Jackson, Clay and Saline counties.

Three occurred on Saturday, and one occurred on Friday.

The Friday crash took place just before 10 p.m. on Interstate 70 eastbound near State Highway J in Saline County.

MSHP said a 33-year-old Saginaw, Michigan, woman was killed after she traveled off the right side of the road in her 2012 Chevrolet Cruze and struck a bridge.

Two fatal crashes were reported Saturday in Jackson County.

The first happened just after 3 p.m. near 53rd Street and Maywood Avenue in Raytown.

A 56-year-old Raytown man was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Impala when he drove off the left side of the road and overturned. He died at the scene.

The second Jackson County crash was reported at 7 p.m. on State Highway F south of Colbern in Lone Jack.

MSHP said a man, 66, and a woman, 54, were on a 2013 Harley-Davidson Street Glide when the motorcycle left the roadway, went airborne, struck a ditch and overturned.

The man, a Kingsville resident, died in the wreck. The woman, of Odessa, sustained moderate injuries.

The fourth crash was logged at 10:38 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 35 past NE 116th Street in Liberty.

A 46-year-old Independence woman was struck by a 2012 Ford Explorer after she entered the roadway on foot.

