Missouri State Rep. Anthony Ealy charged after allegedly threatening to kill man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri State Rep. Anthony Ealy (D - 36th District, Grandview) is charged in Cole County Court after repeated threats to kill a man, including Ealy screaming at the victim that he had a gun and would use it to the kill the victim.

Ealy, 32, is charged in Cole County Court with peace disturbance, first offense, and fourth-degree assault. Both charges are misdemeanors.

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The incident happened about 11:30 a.m. outside a business where a family was making plans for a funeral, according to a court document.

The victim told police Ealy, who won a third term in the Missouri House of Representatives the night before, was outside the business yelling.

The victim tried to calm down Ealy, but told police Ealy said he had a gun, lunged at the victim and repeatedly told the victim, "I'm gonna kill you. Call the police. I'm going to kill you."

The man told police he looked at Ealy's waistband to see if he was carrying a weapon, the court document states.

Several others at the scene told police the same story — that Ealy threatened to kill the victim and said he had a firearm.

Police officers found Ealy at his his residence on East Capitol Avenue and arrested him.

He told officers he did not make any threats or say he had a firearm.

Police took Ealy to the Cole County Jail.

He was scheduled to make his first court appearance Friday.

Ealy graduated graduated from Grandview High School and earned a bachelor's degree in political science at Northwest Missouri State University.

He is the Managing Partner of Ealy Law, Notary & Consulting, LLC.

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