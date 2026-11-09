Missouri troopers' pursuit of HSI suspect ends in crash Friday in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An innocent motorist was struck Friday after a Missouri State Highway Patrol pursuit ended in a crash in Kansas City, Missouri.

Around 1 p.m. Friday, a trooper initiated a traffic stop on a suspect driving a Dodge Ram pickup wanted in connection with a federal criminal investigation conducted by Homeland Security Investigations. Troopers say the suspect fled the stop.

A short time later, Kansas City, Missouri, police deployed stop sticks near the intersection of E. 12th Street and Norton Avenue, which were struck by the suspect.

The suspect continued driving the pickup north on Nortan Avenue where the suspect ran a stop sign and ran into a Honda Accord that had been traveling west on E. 9th Street.

The driver of the Honda was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Three people fled from the pickup after the crash. Troopers say the wanted suspect and a second person were taken into custody. The third occupant was not located.

Troopers say the suspect wanted by federal authorities was transferred to HSI.

Vehicle Pursuit Results in Crash -

Kansas City, MO



See the statement below for information related to a pursuit that ended in an injury crash on 11/6/2026. pic.twitter.com/6PldkBI386 — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) November 7, 2026

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.