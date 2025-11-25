Months-long ‘porch pirate’ investigation leads to charges against Kansas City, Missouri, man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man faces six counts of felony stealing following a months-long investigation of package thefts.

Police received their first report of a package theft during an incident on the morning of Sept. 10, 2025.

KCPD was notified of another package theft during the afternoon on Nov. 20. In reviewing the surveillance video of the two incidents, detectives determined the suspect was the same in both instances.

Officers in the area took the suspect, later identified as Curtis Bennett, into custody on Nov. 20.

According to court documents, Bennett allegedly admitted to stealing the packages.

On Friday, the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Bennett with six felony counts of stealing a postal or delivery item.

Police estimated the total value of the thefts at more than $1,100.

“If you believe your package or mail was stolen, report it immediately to your local law enforcement agency and provide any video or photo evidence,” Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Melesa Johnson said in a press release Tuesday. “It’s crucial to report these crimes. Unless these cases reach our desk, we cannot do our job, prosecute, and protect our community.”

