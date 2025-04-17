More charges filed against Metro Tow owner and his mother in illegal towing schemes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A mother and son each face six more felony charges related to an illegal vehicle towing scheme that included allegedly stealing vehicles and charging owners large fees to get their vehicles back.

Donald Adamson, the owner of Metro Tow, and his mother, Lannette Adamson, were each charged Wednesday in Platte County Court with three counts of tampering with a motor vehicle and three counts of forgery.

The new charges came after the Adamsons were each charged Tuesday in Jackson County Court with four counts of stealing, four counts of forgery, and one count of first-degree harassment.

The probable cause statement filed by Kansas City police detailing the alleged crimes includes a statement that the department "has been aware of numerous complaints related to Metro Tow and Transport over the past several years."

The legal document also states community members have complained "that their vehicles have been towed and have been charged large fees, in excess of municipal ordinance, or have been unable to retrieve their vehicles due to technicalities cited by employees of Metro Tow and Transport."

There have been disputes between Donald and the victims trying to get their vehicles out of the tow lot.

The court document states victims question whether the towing of their vehicles was legitimate and the "nearly impossible task of retrieving their vehicles out of the tow lot."

The Adamsons have been the subject of numerous police reports.

Donald Adamson was convicted of felony resisting arrest by fleeing in August 2004 and sentenced to five years of probation, according to a court document.

He was also convicted in March 2013 of misdemeanor assault, third degree, and sentenced to two years of probation.

A judge set each of their bond at $100,000, cash only.

