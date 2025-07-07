More than 200 rounds of gunfire reported on July 4th holiday in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More than 200 rounds of gunfire were reported to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department in the 24 hours from 6 p.m. on July 4 to 6 p.m. on July 5.

A news release from the department said data from the department’s ShotSpotter system reported 31 incidents of gunfire.

No injuries or deaths were reported from the gunfire.

This was the first July 4th in Missouri when Blair's Law was in effect in Missouri. The law mandates stronger penalties for celebratory gunfire.

The law was named after 11-year-old Blair Shanahan-Lane. She was struck by celebratory gunfire in Kansas City on July 4, 2011, and died a day later.

KSHB 41 reporter Lily O’Shea Becker reported on July 2 that Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department officers witnessed a man fire multiple rounds from his gun into the air in the early morning of June 22 in the city's 18th & Vine District, according to court documents.

A day later, the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office announced Leonard Holman Jr. was charged with Blair's Law in addition to a charge related to resisting or interfering with arrest.

