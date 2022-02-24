Mother accused of murdering 6-year-old son appears in court

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A mother accused of murdering her 6-year-old son appeared in Jackson County Court on Thursday.
Tasha Haefs, 35, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action on Feb. 16 after officers found her son, Karvel Stevens, dead in a home.
Haefs appeared via WebEx for a bond review hearing where she waived it.
Her next court appearance will be on April 15 for a case management conference.
In the meantime, she is being held without bond and will undergo a mental health evaluation.
