Mother accused of murdering 6-year-old son appears in court

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A mother accused of murdering her 6-year-old son appeared in Jackson County Court on Thursday.

Tasha Haefs, 35, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action on Feb. 16 after officers found her son, Karvel Stevens, dead in a home.

Haefs appeared via WebEx for a bond review hearing where she waived it.

Her next court appearance will be on April 15 for a case management conference.

In the meantime, she is being held without bond and will undergo a mental health evaluation .

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .