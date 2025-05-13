Mother’s Day Northland Google Fiber outage caused by vandalism

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An internet outage on Mother’s Day that impacted Google Fiber residents in the Northland was caused by vandalism.

KSHB 41 News first received reports of the outage from viewers Sunday morning.

A Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department spokesperson said officers responded around 7:15 a.m. Sunday to the 3900 block of N. Cleveland on reported property damage. The victim listed in the report was Google Fiber.

Some users were notified Sunday that the outage could last until the early evening after Google Fiber cables were purposely cut.

It wasn’t immediately known if any suspects were arrested or charged.

—

