Motorcycle crash kills 2 people in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash.

It happened just after 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of E. US 24 Highway and N. Elsea Smith Road.

Police say the crash occurred when a northbound Dodge Ram was struck by a westbound Harley Davidson motorcycle.

The driver and passenger of the motorcycle were pronounced dead at scene, while the driver of the Dodge Ram remained on scene and is assisting with the investigation.

The crash remains under investigation by the Accident Investigation Unit.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Tips leading to an arrest made through the Tips Hotline may be eligible for up to a $25,000 reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.