SB I-35 at Pleasant Valley Road in Northland back open after motorcycle crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash that shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 at Pleasant Valley Road for about an hour Thursday afternoon.

Just after 4:45 p.m., the Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed that the left lane was open.

About 10 minutes later, authorities opened the right lane of the interstate.

The motorcyclist has been transported from the scene to a local hospital, according to MSHP.

No word on what led to the crash.

MSHP's crash team is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

