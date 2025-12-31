Motorcycle loses front wheel on I-635, 2 seriously injured

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcycle lost its front wheel on Interstate 635 Tuesday evening, and two people suffered serious injuries.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports shortly after 5:30 p.m., a 2006 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was northbound on I-635 just north of Swartz Road when the front wheel came off.

The driver lost control and began to fishtail.

KHP said the motorcycle then fell on its side and slid across the roadway to the right.

A female passenger fell off the motorcycle and was hit by a sedan in the third lane. The sedan did not stop.

The woman came to rest in the gore area of the I-635 northbound ramp from Swartz Road.

The driver of the motorcycle fell into the on-ramp.

Both the man and woman suffered serious injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is encouraged to contact the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The investigation is ongoing.

—