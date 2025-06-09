Motorcyclist, 20, killed late Friday night in crash on I-35 in Johnson County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 20-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, man died late Friday night in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 35.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says William Jackson was operating a 2025 Kawasaki motorcycle around 11:30 p.m. on northbound Interstate 35 near Shawnee Mission Parkway.

Troopers say Jackson was traveling at a high rate of speed and wasn’t able to stop in time before striking the rear-end of a 2019 Honda CR-V.

Jackson was transported to the University of Kansas Health System, where he died from his injuries.

