Motorcyclist, 38, dies in Sunday crash in Platte County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 38-year-old Leavenworth County motorcyclist died in a crash Sunday afternoon.

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office says the man, later identified as Kyle Johnson, was operating a 2023 Triumph motorcycle around 4 p.m. near the intersection of Farley Hampton Road and Baker Road when deputies received word of a crash.

Deputies located Johnson about 20 yards separated from the motorcycle. Two bystanders were attempting to provide help to Johnson before deputies and first responders had arrived.

Paramedics transported Johnson to a local hospital, where he died from injuries in the crash.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.