Motorcyclist critically injured after single-vehicle crash Friday in south KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist sustained critical injuries after losing control of their vehicle and crashing into several trees and a concrete power box in south Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday.

A blue Aprilia RS660 motorcycle was going southbound near 6900 Coal Mine Road at a high rate of speed on July 21.

The driver lost control and traveled off the roadway to the left, where the vehicle hit several trees and a concrete power box, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

The motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, was ejected from the vehicle and was later transported to an area hospital with critical injuries, per KCPD.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Tips leading to an arrest made through the Tips Hotline may be eligible for up to a $25,000 reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.