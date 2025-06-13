Motorcyclist critically injured early Friday morning in Kansas City’s West Bottoms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist was critically injured early Friday morning after losing control in Kansas City, Missouri’s West Bottoms neighborhood.

Police say that around 12:30 a.m., the operator of a Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle was speeding westbound on W. 12th Street when they lost control on a curve near Liberty Street.

The operator laid the bike down and struck a curb that ejected the operator off the motorcycle.

The operator was transported to an area hospital following the crash. The operator remained in critical condition as of 10 a.m. Friday.

