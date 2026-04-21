Motorcyclist critically injured in crash Tuesday afternoon in Overland Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist suffered critical injuries in a crash Tuesday afternoon at West 103rd and Barkley streets in Overland Park.

No information was immediately available on what led to the crash.

West 103rd Street is shut down from Barkley Street to Metcalf Avenue while Overland Park officers investigate the accident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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