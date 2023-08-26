Motorcyclist critically injured in Friday evening crash on Interstate 70 in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a Friday evening crash in rush hour traffic in KCMO.

Police said it happened at 5:22 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 70 near Jackson Avenue.

The driver, on a black Harley Davidson, missed the curve in the highway, ran off the road and hit the concrete barrier wall, according to a police report on the incident.

The driver was ejected.

Two lanes of eastbound Interstate 70 were closed for about two hours at the crash site while police investigated the accident.

