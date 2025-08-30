Motorcyclist critically injured in Friday night crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash Friday night in southeast Kansas City, Missouri.

The crash happened about 11:15 p.m. on the entrance ramp from East 87th Street to northbound Interstate 435, according to a Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department news release.

The driver of a blue Harley Davidson motorcycle was going too fast on the curve on the entrance ramp, the news release states.

The driver lost control and was ejected from the motorcycle.

No other information about the victim or the accident have been released.

