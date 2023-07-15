Motorcyclist critically injured in rear-end crash on Prospect Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist was critically injured after rear ending a vehicle on Prospect Avenue while traveling at a high-rate speed Saturday afternoon.

A red Suzuki SV5 motorcycle was traveling southbound on Prospect Avenue just south of 31st Street when it struck a gray Ford Escape that was pulling out of a shopping center parking lot onto Prospect, per a press release.

The motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected off of the motorcycle, and was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries.

No occupants of the Ford Escape were injured in the incident, per the release.

