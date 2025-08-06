Motorcyclist critically injured in Tuesday night crash in Waldo neighborhood

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist remained in critical condition Wednesday morning following a crash Tuesday night in the Waldo neighborhood.

Around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, police say the operator of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle was riding south on Wornall Road when the operator failed to stop at a red light at the intersection with Gregory Boulevard.

Once in the intersection, the operator struck the front end of an Infiniti G35 that was going westbound on Gregory.

The force of the collision ejected the operator off the motorcycle. Paramedics transported the operator to an area hospital with critical injuries.

The driver of the Infiniti was not injured in the crash.

