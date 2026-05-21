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Motorcyclist dies after collision on Interstate 470 exit ramp Wednesday night

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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lee's Summit Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash Wednesday that left one person dead.

The crash occurred around 6:04 p.m. Wednesday on an exit ramp from Interstate 470 near Pryor Road.

Edward M. Strickland, 34, of Kansas City, Missouri, was driving a motorcycle when he collided with the back of a truck on the exit ramp, per Lee's Summit police.

The motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital and pronounced dead.

The driver of the truck declined medical transport after being evaluated at the scene.

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