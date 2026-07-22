Motorcyclist dies following overnight crash in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence police believe speed was a contributing factor in a fatal motorcycle crash Wednesday.

The crash occurred around 12:58 a.m. Wednesday near U.S. Highway 24 and Duvall Avenue in Independence.

A motorcyclist was traveling west on U.S. Highway 24 when he lost control, according to the Independence Police Department.

Responding officers found a male on the ground off the roadway near the motorcycle. First aid was then performed on the individual.

The male subject was later pronounced dead at 1:29 a.m., per IPD.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

—