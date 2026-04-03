Motorcyclist dies from injuries sustained in Sunday crash in Miami County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Miami County, Kansas, Sheriff’s Office reports a 36-year-old Fort Scott, Kansas, man has died from injuries he received Sunday night in a head-on collision.

The crash occurred around 7:32 p.m. Sunday on Plum Creek Road, south of US 169 Highway.

Andrew Miles, 36, of Fort Scott, was traveling south on Plum Creek Road on a 2009 Harley-Davidson FLHX motorcycle as a 2013 Ram 2500 pickup truck was northbound on the same road.

The Ram truck, driven by Cooper Sloan, 19, of Mound City, Kansas, crested a hill and encountered the motorcycle in its lane of travel. The truck and motorcycle collided head on and Miles was ejected from the motorcycle, according to a preliminary investigation.

First responders found Miles in the roadway with severe injuries upon arrival at the scene, and he was transported to a local hospital.

Sloan and his passenger, 19-year-old Qwintin Fanning, of Osawatomie, Kansas, were not injured, the Miami County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff’s office was notified Miles had passed away Thursday as a result of his injuries.

“The Miami County Sheriff’s Office extends its sincerest sympathies to Andrew’s family and loved ones, as well as to Cooper Sloan and Qwintin Fanning,” the sheriff’s office said in a social media post Thursday. “This tragic crash will have a lasting impact on many individuals.”

The sheriff's office Traffic Homicide Unit continues to investigate the crash, and no charges are being filed at this time, per police.

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