Motorcyclist dies in hit-and-run crash Saturday at Truman Road, Campbell Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist died in a hit-and-run crash Saturday night at the intersection of Truman Road and Campbell Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

The driver of a black and green Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling east on Truman Road, when another vehicle vehicle failed to yield for the motorcycle when turning left from westbound Truman Road onto Campbell Avenue, per the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

The vehicle struck the motorcycle and left the scene without stopping. Police do not have a description of the suspect vehicle at this time.

The motorcyclist died at the scene.

Police say the victim was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

This is the 80th fatal collision in Kansas City, Missouri, in 2023.

