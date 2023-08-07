Motorcyclist dies in single-vehicle crash on ramp from I-670 to U.S. 71 Highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The driver of a motorcycle died in a single-vehicle crash early Monday morning on the ramp from East Interstate 670 to North U.S. 71 Highway.

The driver of a blue Yamaha motorcycle was driving at a high speed, before losing control of the vehicle on the ramp to 71 Highway, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

The motorcycle struck a guardrail on the right side of the ramp and was ejected from the vehicle and landed in a grassy embankment. He was wearing a helmet.

The motorcyclist died on the scene of the crash, per KCPD.

The vehicle came to a stop the roadway.

A driver later moved the vehicle so they could continue down the road.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Tips leading to an arrest made through the Tips Hotline may be eligible for up to a $25,000 reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.