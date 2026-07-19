Motorcyclist in critical condition after striking SUV at 19th, Broadway in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after their motorcycle collided with an SUV in Kansas City, Missouri, Saturday night.

Authorities responded to an injury crash in the area of 19th Street and Broadway Boulevard just before 9:55 p.m. Saturday.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a black Harley-Davidson Livewire electric motorcycle was traveling northbound on Broadway Boulevard.

Police said a white Toyota RAV4 was traveling westbound on 19th Street.

The Toyota then entered the intersection from a stop sign and was struck by the motorcycle, ejecting the motorcyclist completely off the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries and is currently in critical condition, police said.

The driver and front-seat passenger of the Toyota were both uninjured in the crash, according to police.

The investigation, which includes suspected impairment of the Toyota driver, remains ongoing.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.