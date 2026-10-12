Motorcyclist injured Sunday night near 77th, Troost in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist suffered injury Sunday night after a collision near East 77th Street and Troost Avenue.

Kansas City, Missouri, police say a black Kawasaki was traveling westbound on 77th around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Near the 1100 block of East 77th Street, the motorcyclist hit a parked white Jeep Cherokee, per police.

The collision caused the motorcyclist to fall, and the rider was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigation into the incident continues.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.