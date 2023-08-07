Motorcyclist killed in crash on downtown loop

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police say a motorcyclist was killed in a crash Sunday night.

Police say a blue Yamaha was headed east on I-670, taking the northbound ramp to US 71 Highway about 10:30 p.m.

Police say the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed, lost control and struck the guardrail on the right side of the roadway.

Police say the driver was ejected and landed down the grassy embankment.

He died on the scene.

Police say the Yamaha traveled a bit further on the road and came to rest in the lane of travel.

Police say an unknown person stopped and moved the Yamaha out of the lane so they could continue on the roadway.

The driver was wearing a helmet.

The ramp was closed for about two hours, but has since reopened.

