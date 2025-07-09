Motorcyclist killed in early Wednesday wreck in Lawrence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Lawrence are working to learn more about a crash early Wednesday morning that killed a motorcyclist.

A police spokesperson said officers received a call around 1 a.m. Wednesday from a passerby who saw the motorcyclist lying on the island of a roundabout at Clinton Parkway and Lake Point Drive.

Officers and paramedics from Lawrence Douglas County Fire Medical arrived on the scene a short time later and determined the victim, identified as an adult male, had died from injuries sustained in the crash.

An initial investigation indicated speed may have been a factor in the crash.

Police say the victim is not from Kansas or Missouri.

