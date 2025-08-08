Motorcyclist killed in Friday afternoon crash in Lawrence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Lawrence are investigating the circumstances of a deadly motorcycle crash Friday afternoon.

In a social media post, Lawrence first responders said they were notified of the crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle at around 4:15 p.m. near the intersection of 21st Street and Naismith Drive.

Police located the motorcyclist on the scene who had died from their injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was not seriously injured in the crash.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.