Motorcyclist killed in late-night crash Saturday in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist died after being ejected from his motorcycle late Saturday night in the downtown loop in Kansas City, Missouri.

A news release from the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department states that the motorcyclist was driving a red, white, and blue Honda Africa Twin east just after 11 p.m. on Interstate 670.

The motorcycle struck the right rear passenger side of a Dodge Charger as the motorcyclist tried to change lanes to take the Interstate 29/35 entrance ramp from Interstate 670, according to the news release.

The motorcyclist was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene.

The motorcyclist's name has not been released.

The driver and passenger in the Dodge Charger were not injured, according to the news release.

This was the 44th fatal crash of 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri, compared to 52 at this time last year.

