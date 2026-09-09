Motorcyclist killed in late Tuesday crash near Noland Road, I-70 in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries after a wreck Tuesday night in Independence.

Police responded shortly after 11 p.m. to Noland Road and Interstate 70.

Investigators determined a 2025 Kawasaki motorcycle was heading south on Noland when it collided with a van that was exiting eastbound I-70 onto Noland.

Police said the driver of the van stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

The motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries. He later died of his injuries.

Independence police continue to investigate the incident. Anyone who witnessed the crash is encouraged to call IPD at 816-325-7777.

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