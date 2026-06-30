Motorcyclist killed in Monday night crash in northern Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 60-year-old Ravenwood, Missouri, man died in a motorcycle crash Monday night in northern Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says around 7:45 p.m. Monday, the man was traveling on Route B south of 275th Street north of Stanberry, Missouri, when he lost control of a 2001 American Iron Horse motorcycle.

The motorcycle went to the ground and overturned several times.

The man was transported to a hospital in Albany, Missouri, where he was pronounced deceased.

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