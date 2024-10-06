Motorcyclist killed in overnight wreck near 22nd, Grand Boulevard

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist is dead after an overnight wreck near 22nd Street and Grand Boulevard, according to Kansas City, Missouri, police.

KCPD said officers were called to the crash around 1:40 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators determined a red and white Honda 450R was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed when the driver went off the roadway and struck a street light pole.

The collision ejected the driver from the motorcycle.

Police said the motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, died at the scene.

This incident marks the 73rd traffic fatality of the year in KCMO.

