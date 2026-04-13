Motorcyclist killed in Sunday afternoon crash in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, say a motorcyclist died in a crash Sunday afternoon near the Turner Diagonal.

First responders received word of a crash around 12:18 p.m. Sunday near S. 59th Lane and Turner Diagonal.

When they arrived, police and paramedics located an unresponsive adult male. Paramedics pronounced the man deceased on the scene.

An initial investigation suggests the man lost control of the motorcycle and left the roadway, where the motorcycle struck a utility box.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.