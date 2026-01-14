Motorcyclist killed in traffic accident Tuesday afternoon with RideKC bus

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist died Tuesday after being hit by a RideKC bus that failed to stop at a stop sign in Kansas City, Missouri, according to KCMO police.

The crash happened just after 1 p.m. at East 9th Street and The Paseo.

Police said the preliminary investigation revealed a black Honda motorcycle was traveling south on Paseo as the bus was heading west on 9th.

The bus driver failed to stop at a stop sign and struck the motorcyclist, per KCPD.

The force of the collision knocked the motorcyclist off their motorcycle.

Police said the motorcyclist, whose name has not been released, died a short time later at a hospital.

He was not wearing a helmet, according to police.

The bus driver and passengers on the bus were not injured, per police.

This was the fourth fatal traffic crash in KCMO in 2026, compared to two at this time last year.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.