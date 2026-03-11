Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Motorcyclist killed in Tuesday afternoon crash in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The operator of a Harley-Davidson Sportster motorcycle died in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.

A police spokesperson said around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, the operator was traveling east on Coal Mine Road when it lost control in the curve at Winchester Road.

The motorcycle left the roadway to the left, where it struck multiple trees before coming to rest near a wooded area.

Paramedics transported the male operator to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.

