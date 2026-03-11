Motorcyclist killed in Tuesday afternoon crash in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The operator of a Harley-Davidson Sportster motorcycle died in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.

A police spokesperson said around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, the operator was traveling east on Coal Mine Road when it lost control in the curve at Winchester Road.

The motorcycle left the roadway to the left, where it struck multiple trees before coming to rest near a wooded area.

Paramedics transported the male operator to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.