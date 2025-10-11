Motorcyclist killed late Friday night in Overland Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Overland Park are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcyclist late Friday night.

Around 11:50 p.m. Friday, first responders received word of an injury crash near the intersection of W. 151st Street and Switzer Road.

Police say the motorcycle operator was traveling east on 151st Street when they lost control.

The driver, identified as Mika Farran of Olathe, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. Police are asking anyone who might have information about the crash to call 913-327-6731.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.