Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision near Sterling Avenue, 19th Street in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist was seriously injured after a collision Saturday night near Sterling Avenue and 19th Street in Independence, police said.

Independence police were called to the scene just before 11 p.m.

When officers arrived, they discovered a 2012 Kia Sorento had pulled out to head south on Sterling Avenue from 19th when a 2003 Harley-Davidson was traveling south on Sterling.

The motorcyclist ran into the back of the Sorento and suffered serious injuries, police said.

The motorcyclist, who was said to be wearing a non-DOT helmet, was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police said the driver of the Sorento stayed on the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

“It is unknown if impairment was involved at this time, but it does appear speed was a factor for the Harley-Davidson motorcycle,” police said in a news release.

Investigation into the matter remains ongoing.

